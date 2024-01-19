Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 113,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 728,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Savara Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Savara by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 789,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Savara by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,780,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

