Sareum (LON:SAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 103500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £36.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.12.

Get Sareum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £28,742.82 ($36,573.13). 6.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.