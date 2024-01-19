Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,783,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

