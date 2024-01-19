Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.98. 1,082,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,113,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 107,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

