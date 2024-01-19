Samarth Kulkarni Sells 20,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

