Samarth Kulkarni Sells 20,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
