Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.