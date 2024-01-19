Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

