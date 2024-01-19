Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.05. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 7,038,213 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

