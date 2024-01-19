Richard John Jeffery Buys 150 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 150 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($190.86).

On Friday, December 15th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 158 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($190.99).

On Friday, November 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 176 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.36).

Shares of AOM opened at GBX 97.49 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of £69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. ActiveOps Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price objective on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

