Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.2 %

REYN stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.