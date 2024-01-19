Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

RVTY opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $145.35. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

