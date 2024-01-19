Reviewing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 3.16 $101.29 million $3.45 9.02 Flushing Financial $326.64 million 1.37 $76.94 million $1.12 13.88

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Bancorp and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Flushing Financial has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 22.51% 13.48% 1.50% Flushing Financial 8.58% 5.56% 0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. Further, the company operates an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

