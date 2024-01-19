Reviewing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ebix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 0.67% 4.15% 1.79% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebix and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

66.1% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ebix has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $735.63 million 0.00 $64.64 million $0.17 N/A Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Ebix beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. Its EbixCash exchange related products and services include gift cards; travel exchanges services; money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer payment services; and on-demand technology to various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setup, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services, such as project management, integration, development, and testing; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. On December 17, 2023, Ebix, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Get Free Report)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.