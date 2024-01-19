Reviewing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S4 Capital and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.53%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares S4 Capital and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 0.34% 0.06% 0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S4 Capital and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha $81.23 million 5.77 $7.14 million $0.02 748.37

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats S4 Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S4 Capital



S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. Further, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Boston Omaha



Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

