Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 8,756 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $22,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,092,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $57.20.

On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,653.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $40,650.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,237.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $3,517.80.

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $995.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

