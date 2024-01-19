Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

