Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $56,153.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,718 shares of company stock worth $3,117,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $252,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

