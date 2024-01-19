RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $64.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.