Raymond James Increases Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$2.75

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$50,050.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

