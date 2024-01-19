Raymond James Increases Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$2.75

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
