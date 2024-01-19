Raymond James Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 151,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

