Raymond James Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $36.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.0 %

RVMD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,372. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.