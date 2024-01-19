Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $146.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

