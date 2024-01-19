Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $201.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

