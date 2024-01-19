QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

