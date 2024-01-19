Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

