Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 31.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

