Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

