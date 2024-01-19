ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.53

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 15530560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $23,410,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

