ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.53

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 15530560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
