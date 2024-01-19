Prom Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00013180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00018287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.74 or 0.99981055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011605 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00219803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.48724836 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,012,411.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

