Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Prologis
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
