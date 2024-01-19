Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $122,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
