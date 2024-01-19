Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

