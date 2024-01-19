Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.
Prologis Price Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bullfrog AI: advancing technologies in leaps and bounds
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.