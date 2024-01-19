Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $722.0 million-$732.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.5 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.120-1.160 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

