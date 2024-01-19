Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$184.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.8 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.580-4.680 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

