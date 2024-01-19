Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NYSE:PRME opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 243.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

