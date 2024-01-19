Precision Drilling Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.03 Per Share (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

NYSE:PDS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

