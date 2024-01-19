PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.340-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.34-8.59 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

