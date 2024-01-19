POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 116,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 101,917 shares.The stock last traded at $78.19 and had previously closed at $81.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in POSCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

