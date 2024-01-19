Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 1.3 %

PII stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

