Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

