Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance
Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 147.29 ($1.87) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a twelve month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of £459.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,448.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.09.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
