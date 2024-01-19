Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 147.29 ($1.87) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a twelve month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of £459.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,448.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.09.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.