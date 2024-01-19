Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
NYSE PLG opened at $1.04 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.
