Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 346 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.58. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

