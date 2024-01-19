Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.92. 143,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

