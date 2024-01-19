Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

LYV stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. 370,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,751. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

