Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,908 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

