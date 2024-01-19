Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

