Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $371.88. 621,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $376.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.70.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

