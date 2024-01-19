Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $481.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.