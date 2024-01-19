Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $49.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $227.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,360. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.